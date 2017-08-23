Propagandhi – “Failed Imagineer” Video

The Canadian political punk institution Propagandhi returned last month with “Victory Lap,” the title track from their upcoming follow-up to 2012’s Failed States. And now they’ve shared another song, “Failed Imagineer,” a raucous two-minute ripper that sounds like a rollicking good time until you realize that it’s all about the emotional scars of war veterans. It comes with a video that splits the difference between a performance video and a lyric video, and you can watch and listen below via Noisey.

Victory Lap is out 9/29 on Epitaph.