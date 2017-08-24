PUP’s “Old Wounds” Video Is An Interactive Video Game

PUP’s The Dream Is Over is an awesome album — one of the best of 2016, in fact. And the music videos they’ve shared for “DVP,” “If This Tour Doesn’t Kill You, I Will,” and “Sleep In The Heat” have also been awesome — some of the best of 2016, in fact. But their latest video is their most ambitious and audacious yet, somehow finding a way to top their cameo in Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator in terms of sheer goofy fun.

You see, the video for “Old Wounds” — directed, as usual, by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux — is an interactive, choose-your-own-adventure style video game where you play as PUP’s tour manager and have to get them back to their hotel safely after a sold-out show. It’s harder than it sounds, and it usually involves the members of PUP dying horribly. On Twitter, PUP sums up the appeal: “28 WAYS TO DIE. 16 ALIENS. 10+ BEERS. 4 WAYS FOR PUP TO SURVIVE.”

“This video is one of the craziest things we’ve done as a band,” says frontman Stefan Babcock. “I’m so proud of this thing, and am absolutely convinced that Jeremy is a total savant. We actually each wrote our own individual storylines. From Steve’s sports obsession to Zack’s weirdo sci-fi brain soup, and Nestor’s unnatural love of pizza to me going off the deep end in the wilderness… this video is pure PUP.” Watch below.

The Dream Is Over is out now on SideOneDummy/Royal Mountain Records.