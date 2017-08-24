Diet Cig – “Harvard” Video

We were so won over by Diet Cig’s 2015 debut EP Over Easy that we named them a Band To Watch before it even came out. Two years later, Over Easy is finally being pressed on vinyl for the first time — limited edition “fried egg” vinyl, no less — and to celebrate the occasion, the duo have shared a new music video for EP cut “Harvard.” Directed by Emily Dubin, it’s a charming clip centering around a young roller derby team. Watch below.
Tour dates:
09/07 Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space *
09/08 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *#
09/09 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *
09/10 Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery *
09/11 Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall *
09/12 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt *
09/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr Smalls *
09/14 Gambier, OH @ Horn Gallery at Kenyon College *
09/16 Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge *
09/17 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *
09/23 Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
09/25 Paris, FR @ Supersonic
09/26 Antwerp, BE @ Trix VZW ^
09/28 Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie Rock Club ^
09/29 Milan, IT @ Rocket Club
09/30 Osimo, IT @ Loop
10/02 Vienna, AT @ B72 ^
10/04 Munich, DE @ Orange House ^
10/05 Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine ^
10/06 Denmark, CP @ Stengade ^
10/07 Hamburg-St. Pauli, DE @ Molotow
10/09 Köln, DE @ Blue Shell ^
10/10 Münster, DE @ Gleis 22 ^
10/12 Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
10/13 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham ^
10/14 Lancashire, UK @ Lancaster Library ^
10/16 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen ^
10/17 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s ^
10/18 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast ^
10/19 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House ^
10/21 Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival
10/22 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds (This Is Tmrw)
10/23 Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms ^
10/24 London, UK @ Moth Club ^
10/25 London, UK @ Moth Club ^ – SOLD OUT
10/26 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin ^
10/28 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (London Calling)
11/25 Cleveland, OH @ The Cleveland Agora (Snowed In Fest)
11/26 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
# = w/ SPORTS
* = w/ Ratboys
^ = w/ The Spook School
The Over Easy vinyl is out on vinyl 9/8 via Faughter/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.