Diet Cig – “Harvard” Video

We were so won over by Diet Cig’s 2015 debut EP Over Easy that we named them a Band To Watch before it even came out. Two years later, Over Easy is finally being pressed on vinyl for the first time — limited edition “fried egg” vinyl, no less — and to celebrate the occasion, the duo have shared a new music video for EP cut “Harvard.” Directed by Emily Dubin, it’s a charming clip centering around a young roller derby team. Watch below.

The Over Easy vinyl is out on vinyl 9/8 via Faughter/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.