Katy Perry – “Swish Swish” (Feat. Nicki Minaj) Video

On Sunday night, in a possible attempt to salvage the mildly disastrous rollout of her Witness album, Katy Perry will host the MTV Video Music Awards. And today — the same day that her arch-rival Taylor Swift is set to return with a new song — Perry has come out with a video for “Swish Swish,” the presumable Taylor Swift dis track that features Nicki Minaj.

Like Perry’s videos for the past singles “Chained To The Rhythm” and “Bon Appetit,” the “Swish Swish” video is a garishly colorful, surreal spectacle. This time around, the late-’90s/early-’00s music-video visionary Dave Meyers directed it, and it tells a story about Perry playing in some kind of bizarre gender-fluid basketball game. The video has a whole ton of cameos: Terry Crews, Molly Shannon, Bill Walton, Rich Eisen, Rob Gronkowski, Karl-Anthony Towns, competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut, the Mountain from Game Of Thrones, a decent chunk of the cast of GLOW, Dustin from Stranger Things, and a bunch of people I should probably recognize but don’t. It also has so many cartoonish CGI effects that it looks like Kung Fu Hustle. Watch it below.

Witness is out now on Capitol.