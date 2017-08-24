Stream The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart The Echo Of Pleasure

Whereas many of their peers from the late aughts underground have faded away, the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart thankfully persist. Few bands have had more success translating record-nerd sounds of yesteryear — in this case the indie-pop, shoegaze, synthpop, and alternative rock of the ’80s and ’90s — into satisfying modern pop music. Over the course of three albums, project mastermind Kip Berman has proven himself to be not just a master of dreamy aesthetics but a first-rate songwriter, too, capable of conveying a wistfulness not limited to any one age or demographic.

Make that four albums. The Echo Of Pleasure, Pains’ follow-up to 2014’s underrated Days Of Abandon, arrives next week. It’s streaming a week ahead of time today, and it’s definitely worth your time. Early singles “My Only,” “Anymore,” and “When I Dance With You” demonstrated that Berman remains on top of his game a decade deep into the band’s career. And on “So True” he turns over the mic to keyboardist Jen Goma (of A Sunny Day In Glasgow and Showtime Goma fame) with similarly stirring results. Stream the full album below via NPR.

The Echo Of Pleasure is out 9/1 on Painbow. Pre-order it here.