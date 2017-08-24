Lydia Loveless Has Some Dipshit-Ass Fans

Lydia Loveless, the tough-as-hell Ohio roots-rock singer-songwriter, is great. Some of her fans, on the other hand…

These people stole merch from my going away party after getting kicked out of my green room for harassing me. "Be less severe" pic.twitter.com/4nCYW8IPK6 — Lydia Loveless (@lydia_loveless) August 24, 2017

Get your shit together, Amanda and Jeya.

In related news, Loveless will reissue her 2013 EP Boy Crazy with some rarities this fall. Boy Crazy And Single(s) is out 10/13, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp.