Lady Gaga Announces Five Foot Two Documentary

Lady Gaga has announced that a new documentary tracking the past year of her life will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and be available on Netflix the same day (9/22). It was directed by Chris Moukarbel and will be called Gaga: Five Foot Two. She’s shared a few teasers for the documentary, one of which is a teary confessional about feeling alone as a superstar and another is footage of her about to undergo a medical procedure. See them below.