Open Mike Eagle – “Brick Body Complex” Video

Next month, the LA-based underground rap veteran Open Mike Eagle will release his album Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, a sort of concept LP about the demolition of the Robert Taylor Homes, the Chicago housing project where he lived as a kid. That means the album gets into all sorts of issues about economically forcing black families out of cities. And Mike Eagle’s new video for the skittering and melodic “Brick Body Complex,” like the “95 Radios” video before it, finds darkly comic ways to explore the same territory. In director Nikki Born’s video, Mike Eagle plays Iron Hood, a masked low-budget superhero who fights the forces of gentrification, slapping lattes out of hands and putting a faceless developer in the Sharpshooter. Watch it below, via NPR.

Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is out 9/15 on Mello Music Group.