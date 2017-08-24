Stars – “Real Thing”

Canadian indie-pop veterans Stars are throwing their hat into the ring for 2017 — this year of Canadian comebacks — and today they’ve shared another track from their forthcoming new album, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light. They’ve already shared a few tracks from it — “Privilege,” “We Called It Love,” and “Fluorescent Light” — and today they’ve unveiled the album’s tracklist and a release date (10/13) alongside a big-sounding new song called “Real Thing.” Check it out below.

Tracklist:

01 “Privilege”

02 “Fluorescent Light”

03 “Losing To You”

04 “Hope Avenue”

05 “Alone”

06 “We Called It Love”

07 “Real Thing”

08 “The Gift Of Love”

09 “On The Hills”

10 “The Maze”

11 “California, I Love That Name”

12 “Wanderers”

There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light is out 10/13 via Last Gang Records/eOne.