Beck – “Dear Life”

Beck’s oft-delayed new album, Colors — which was supposed to come out soon after 2014’s Morning Phase — finally got a confirmed release date (10/13) earlier this month when Beck described the new album as “quite an undertaking,” and today he’s shared another new single from it alongside the launch of pre-orders for the album. The new song is called “Dear Life,” and you can hear it along with a lyric video below.
Tracklist:
01 “Colors”
02 “7th Heaven”
03 “I’m So Free”
04 “Dear Life”
05 “No Distraction”
06 “Dreams”
07 “Wow”
08 “Up All Night”
09 “Square One”
10 “Fix Me”
Colors is out 10/13 via Capitol.