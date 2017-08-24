Beck – “Dear Life”

Beck’s oft-delayed new album, Colors — which was supposed to come out soon after 2014’s Morning Phase — finally got a confirmed release date (10/13) earlier this month when Beck described the new album as “quite an undertaking,” and today he’s shared another new single from it alongside the launch of pre-orders for the album. The new song is called “Dear Life,” and you can hear it along with a lyric video below.

Tracklist:

01 “Colors”

02 “7th Heaven”

03 “I’m So Free”

04 “Dear Life”

05 “No Distraction”

06 “Dreams”

07 “Wow”

08 “Up All Night”

09 “Square One”

10 “Fix Me”

Colors is out 10/13 via Capitol.