Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire – “Bebop And Rocksteady” (Feat. Meyhem Lauren) Video

After being gone for too long, Brooklyn underground rap shit fucker-upper Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire came back last month with his Brainiac EP. The best track on that EP was the excellently titled “Bebop And Rockstead,” on which eXquire teamed up with Queens rap bruiser and frequent Action Bronson collaborator Meyhem Lauren. And now, in a truly fun “Bebop And Rocksteady” video, eXquire and Laurenovitch visit Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood to wear silk shirts, ride Vespas, and bond with locals. David Sakolsky directs. It’s so good! watch it below.

You can stream the Brainiac EP here.