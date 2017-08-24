Watch Dead Cross Cover Dead Kennedys’ “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” With Jello Biafra

“Nazi Punks Fuck Off,” a one-minute 1981 rager from American punk overlords the Dead Kennedys, isn’t the best Dead Kennedys song, but it might be the most vital. After all, it’s 2017, and we are still dealing with fucking Nazis. So it’s a joy to see that former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra joined Dead Cross, the hardcore supergroup led by Faith No More frontman Mike Patton, in Berkeley last night. (It’s also nice to see that Patton is apparently OK and back to performing after his accident.) With the members of the band all wearing Nazi Trumps Fuck Off shirts, they raged through “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” like it was brand-new, with Biafra leading them. Watch the performance below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Dead Cross’ self-titled debut is out now on Ipecac. Also, Dead Cross and Jello Biafra, I’ma let you finish, but the “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” cover in Green Room is the best “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” cover of all time.