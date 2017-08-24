Towkio – “Hot Shit” Video

Chicago rapper Towkio is working on his debut full-length album — which he’s recording with Rick Rubin and is being released via Rubin’s American Recordings — and today he’s shared a new video for its second single, “Hot Shit,” the follow-up to last month’s “Drift.” It was directed by Andre Muir and is just as visually interesting as the last one, except that here Towkio plays the charismatic leader of a cult that dresses in mostly all-white (someone’s been watching The Leftovers!). Watch and listen below.