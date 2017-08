Amber Coffman recorded a parody song making fun of Ivanka Trump in the style of Lana Del Rey for comedy platform Super Deluxe. The track, which was written by Nick Lutsko, is called “My Father” and features Coffman doing a pitch-perfect Del Rey impersonation of lines like, “My father is my father/ My father is an enormous problem for this country.” The song’s attributed to Ivanka Del Rey. You can watch a lyric video for it below.