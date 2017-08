Two songs from Lana Del Rey’s latest album Lust For Life have gotten new remixes. One is from BloodPop® — aka producer Michael Tucker — who has had busy few weeks between his new song with Justin Bieber, “Friends,” and a HAIM remix, and he’s just released another remix, this time for Lana Del Rey. He put his own touch on Lust For Life’s title track. Clams Casino also did a new LDR remix, except his is for “Summer Bummer.” Listen to both of them below.