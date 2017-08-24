Stream Queens Of The Stone Age Villains

Queens Of The Stone Age’s seventh album, Villains, is out now. The Josh Homme-fronted band announced the Mark Ronson-produced album back in June with “The Way You Used To Do” and followed that up with only one other single, “The Evil Has Landed.” But now the whole album is available, unless half of it is Gordi’s debut album again. Check out our Premature Evaluation review of the LP and stream it below.

The band is promoting it with custom paper at butchers around the country. Really:

Villains is out now via Matador Records.