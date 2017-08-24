Stream Lil Uzi Vert Luv Is Rage 2

Lil Uzi Vert has been bubbling up for a couple years now, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that he really broke through when, in the span of a couple months, “Bad And Boujee,” which he featured on, hit #1 and he released the mopey generational anthem “XO Tour Llif3.” He’s a sorta polarizing figure — see our dueling Guide To… and Does He Suck? Lil Uzi Vert articles — but he’s generally worth listening to. He just released his first studio album, Luv Is Rage 2 — a sequel to his debut mixtape — and it features guest spots from Pharrell and the Weeknd. You can stream it below.

Luv Is Rage 2 is out now via Atlantic/Generation Now.