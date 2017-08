Last year, Miguel recruited Travis Scott to hop on a remix of his Wildheart track “Waves.” And now they’ve once again teamed up for a new joint called “Sky Walker,” a smooth head-nodder on which Miguel sings, “I’m Luke Skywalking on these haters.” It comes along with a stylish video from Director X featuring Miguel hanging out with a lot of beautiful women. (Travis Scott is there too.) Watch and listen below.