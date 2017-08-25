Preview Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Video

After a week of teases, last night Taylor Swift released “Look What You Made Me Do,” the lead single from her long-awaited sixth album Reputation. The song has not been a hit on Twitter or in our comment section, but don’t be surprised if it debuts at #1 anyway. Swift announced this morning that the “Look What You Made Me Do” video will debut during Sunday night’s VMAs broadcast on MTV, and on GMA this morning, she shared some brief preview clips. Among other images, the video seemingly involves Swift angrily biting expensive jewelry and posing severely in front of a team of dancers like she’s Janet Jackson or something. Watch the footage and check out some stills below.