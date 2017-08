In a couple of weeks, Tori Amos will release Native Invader, a new album that draws its inspiration from the natural world. We’ve already posted her early songs “Cloud Riders” and “Up The Creek,” and now she’s also shared “Reindeer King,” a slow and enveloping seven-minute epic with all the gothic, atmospheric dramatics of prime Kate Bush. Listen to the song below.

Native Invader is out 9/8 on Decca.