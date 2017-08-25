Stream Brockhampton Saturation II

Boy band rap collective Brockhampton are having a huge year. Pretty much immediately after releasing their debut studio album, Saturation, in June, they started dropping singles from its follow-up, Saturation II. We’ve shown a lot of love to the advance tracks from it — which include “Gummy,” “Swamp,” “Junky,” and “Sweet” — and today Saturation II is out. Yeah, it’s time to get excited about Brockhampton, and what a time to do it because Saturation III is due out later this year. Stream the new one below.

