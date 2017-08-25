Watch Rancid Sprint Through “Ghost Of A Chance” On Conan

Bay Area punk rock kings Rancid are not on TV nearly enough, especially considering that they just released the perfectly good new album Trouble Maker this summer. But last night, the band served as musical guests on Conan, and they bashed through their fast, furious single “Ghost Of A Chance” in record time. It fucking ruled. The speed! The ahh-ahh backing harmonies! Matt Freeman’s liquid-lightning bass playing! Lars Fredricksen’s gratifyingly simple guitar solo! Tim Armstrong’s crazy homeless-man beard and scalp-tattoo situation! Watching these guys play will never not make me happy. The whole thing is over in a minute and 39 seconds, and you can watch it below.

Trouble Maker is out now on Epitaph.