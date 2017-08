TFCF is the first Liars album with only Angus Andrew at the helm after Aaron Hemphill amicably parted ways with the experimental group before this album was made. We’ve heard a couple songs from it so far — “Cred Woes,” “Coins In My Caged Fist,” and “The Grand Delusional” — and today the entire thing is out. You can stream it below.

TFCF is out now via Mute.