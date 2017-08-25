Wu-Tang Clan – “People Say” (Feat. Redman)

Especially after the whole Martin Shkreli fiasco, it looked like 2014’s just-OK A Better Tomorrow might be the final Wu-Tang Clan album. But after contributing the track “Don’t Stop” to the Silicon Valley soundtrack earlier this year, Wu-Tang have now come out with a new single called “People Say.” Longtime Wu DJ Mathematics produced the dusty, soulful beat, and frequent collaborator Redman contributes a verse. Raekwon probably wins the song, but Inspectah Deck’s Road House reference probably made me happier than anything. In any case, this is a good Wu-Tang song, and you can hear it below.

There’s no word of an album yet, but the self-released “People Say” is out now at iTunes.