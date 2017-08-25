French Montana – “Unforgettable (Mariah Carey Acoustic Remix)”

French Montana, a guy who likes to jam as many guests as possible onto his albums, just got himself a new guest. Montana is currently enjoying his greatest-ever success with the airy, addictive “Unforgettable,” a song built on an incandescent, Afrobeats-jacking beat and an ethereal hook from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. And now there’s a new version of the song, one that converts those beats to syrupy session-musician flourishes and adds the still-ridiculous voice of Mariah Carey. If this brings Mariah back, it will all be worth it. Listen below.

The “Unforgettable” remix is out now at iTunes.