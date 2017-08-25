Stream Action Bronson Blue Chips 7000

Lately, Action Bronson has been less of a rapper and more of an all-purpose media figure, the type of guy who’s happy to show up and cook something on your late-night talk show. But after teasing it forever, he finally announced the new Blue Chips 7000 album a few weeks ago. We posted the early tracks “Let Me Breathe,” “The Chairman’s Intent,” and the Rick Ross collab “9-24-7000.” Today, the album is finally out there in the world. And on first listen, it sounds like classic Bronson, with all the dusty beats and absurd good-life shit-talk that might imply. Stream the whole LP below.

Blue Chips 7000 is out now on Vice/Atlantic.