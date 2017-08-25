Watch Tove Lo’s Fire Fade Short Film

Last year, Tove Lo put out her sophomore album, Lady Wood, and she also shared a 31-minute short film called Fairy Dust to accompany its release. Today, she’s followed that up with another short film called Fire Fade that was also directed by Tim Erem and acts as a continuation of the first one. It’s a stylish and weirdly unnerving video that basically sees Tove Lo lose her mind over the course of 20 minutes. It’s a mix of spoken word breathiness and songs from Lady Wood, including “Don’t Talk About It,” “Imaginary Friend,” “Keep It Simple,” “Flashes,” and “WTF Love Is.” You can watch it below.

Lady Wood is out now via Island Records.