Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

There are countless talented bands and musicians toiling away for years, anchoring local scenes across the USA and across the world, while also having to work day jobs. The vast majority of these bands never even see their record reviewed on Stereogum or Pitchfork.

Meanwhile, what once were internet sites devoted to “Independent” music are more than happy to promote mass produced, celebrity pop-stars with multi-million dollar marketing budgets.

I feel like the distance we have to go before we get respectable music journalism craft is only widening, although on the plus side, this way no one has to get out of their chair.