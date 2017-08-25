Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we reviewed the latest albums by Brand New, Queens Of The Stone Age, the War On Drugs, EMA, and LCD Soundsystem. We liked all of them! We spoke to Creed (!) and the National. We revisited the Paisley Underground, Pacific Ocean Blue, and “Wichita Lineman.” We saw a Kendrick Lamar show and asked why so many bands are surprising their fans with snail mail. We soundtracked a total solar eclipse. Read some comments about those things and pay your respects to the old Taylor below.
"My daddy Pennsylvania,
momma from Pennsylvania,
You mix that Pennsyl with a Vania I am from Pennylvaniaaaa" pic.twitter.com/uJZ2K9fJX7
— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) August 25, 2017
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|stagedrunk
|Score:34 | Aug 23rd
|
HAVE YOU ALL FORGOTTEN SO QUICKLY THO
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Announces New Album Reputation
|#9
|California
|Score:36 | Aug 24th
|
Nothing says “I’m mature” like taking absolutely no responsibility for yourself.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
|#8
|Red Panda
|Score:36 | Aug 24th
|
It’s a no for me dawg
|Posted in: Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
|#7
|Chris DeVille
|Score:39 | Aug 23rd
|
I think LosingMyEdge will be the judge of that
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Announces New Album Reputation
|#6
|marko
|Score:39 | Aug 18th
|
Wow. That was long.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: The War On Drugs A Deeper Understanding
|#5
|LosingMyEdge
|Score:39 | Aug 23rd
|
I grant it 2.5 edges. If her videos or songs reference or discuss trans bathrooms, muslim rape gangs, or confederate statutes, I will allow 3.8 edges.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Announces New Album Reputation
|#4
|James Rettig
|Score:39 | Aug 21st
|
Excited for “Snake It Off”
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Shares Snake Teaser, Reportedly For New Single “Timeless”
|#3
|sandro
|Score:42 | Aug 23rd
|
Joey dumba$$
|Posted in: Joey Bada$$ Stares At The Eclipse, Cancels Shows
|#2
|YouBeautifulBastard
|Score:49 | Aug 23rd
|
Based on the aesthetics of this cover art, she should have called it 1995
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Announces New Album Reputation
|#1
|hogarth
|Score:66 | Aug 24th
|
I was told there would be motherfucking craft…..?
|Posted in: Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|DJ Lanos
|Score:-10 | Aug 23rd
|
Yes!. This is a post with suitable length introduction.
|Posted in: Stream The War On Drugs A Deeper Understanding
|#4
|Albinosaur
|Score:-10 | Aug 21st
|
A playlist of all CRJ songs…I must have missed a joke here somewhere.
|Posted in: Here Is Stereogum’s Solar Eclipse Playlist
|#3
|miles davis
|Score:-11 | Aug 23rd
|
There are countless talented bands and musicians toiling away for years, anchoring local scenes across the USA and across the world, while also having to work day jobs. The vast majority of these bands never even see their record reviewed on Stereogum or Pitchfork.
Meanwhile, what once were internet sites devoted to “Independent” music are more than happy to promote mass produced, celebrity pop-stars with multi-million dollar marketing budgets.
I feel like the distance we have to go before we get respectable music journalism craft is only widening, although on the plus side, this way no one has to get out of their chair.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Announces New Album Reputation
|#2
|Joshlynn
|Score:-12 | Aug 23rd
|
has this all-white (to my knowledge) band naming itself after a federal eugenics project rubbed anyone else the wrong way, or just me?
|Posted in: Stream The War On Drugs A Deeper Understanding
|#1
|DJ Lanos
|Score:-30 | Aug 18th
|
Sorry, I can’t read this bible. Let’s wait for the album.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: The War On Drugs A Deeper Understanding
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|LeMonjello
|Score:20 | Aug 23rd
|
Finally, an album for Swift to take on the haters.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Announces New Album Reputation