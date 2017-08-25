Coldplay Concert Cancelled Because Of Hurricane Harvey

Coldplay were scheduled to perform tonight in Houston at NRG Stadium as part of their A Head Full Of Dreams tour, but they’ve just had to cancel because of the looming threat of Hurricane Harvey. “We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here together watching the news about the storm we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk,” they wrote in a statement. “So, sadly, we will have to postpone.” They prepared their fans for the possibility of cancellation yesterday, writing that they were “ready to play […] if we’re told it’s ok, but equally ready to cancel.” Here’s their statement: