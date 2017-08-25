Fox Announces Tupac-Notorious B.I.G. Murder Mystery Special Co-Hosted By Ice-T

Fox is exploring the murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

The broadcast network will air Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?, an investigative crime special on Sept. 24 about the two unsolved murders. Actor-musician Ice-T and journalist Soledad O’Brien will lead the investigation that reveals new details and never-before-heard accounts surrounding the deaths of the hip-hop legends.

Biggie and Tupac were gunned down within months of each other in the late 1990s. Shakur was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 13, 1996. Smalls, born Christopher George Latore Wallace, was killed by an unknown assailant in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. It has been 20 years since their murders, and no one has been held accountable. The plot-twisting mystery surrounding their deaths — combined with allegations of police corruption, gang connections and a fierce rap rivalry — are all theories about what might have played a role in their untimely deaths — and what might have resulted in a failure to close their cases. Both murders remain officially unsolved.

The special will feature interviews with former private investigators, police officers, informants, and hip-hop insiders, including Doug E Fresh, Funkmaster Flex, and former Death Row Records executive Suge Knight. For the first time ever, the best friends of Tupac and Biggie — Lil’ Cease and E.D.I. Mean — will reunite on camera to talk about the friendship between the two rappers, their untimely deaths, and the fallout. Additionally, an exclusive, never-before-released audio recording of Biggie talking about the shooting of Tupac will be unveiled.

Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? hails from Critical Content, the producers of last season’s The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey. Tom Forman, Ice-T, O’Brien, David Metzler, Jon Beyer, Brad Bishop, and Jorge Hinojosa will serve as executive producers. It’s worth noting that another Tupac-Biggie project is in the works at USA Network: Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G., a drama that will chronicle the dual police investigations into the suspicious murders.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.