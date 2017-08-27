Watch A New Version Of Calvin Harris’ “Feels” Video Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, & Big Sean

Calvin Harris fucked up our collective summer with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, the opening salvo of the golden age of pop posse cuts. One of the highlights off of the shockingly good album was the Pharrell/Katy Perry/Big Sean team-up “Feels,” and it already has a colorful island-themed music video from Emil Nava. But now it’s been given a second music video, which again features Perry with long blonde hair, this time jamming out on a ’70s-inspired stage with Harris, Pharrell, and Big Sean. Watch below.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 is out now on Columbia.