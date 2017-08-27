Only Half Of The Killers Will Perform On Wonderful Wonderful Tour

Last year, Killers bassist Mark Stoermer announced that he would no longer be touring regularly with the band. And now, in a forthcoming interview in the October 2017 edition of Q Magazine, Brandon Flowers reveals that guitarist Dave Keuning has made a similar decision. Although both Stoermer and Keuning remain full members of the band and are featured on the upcoming Wonderful Wonderful, they won’t be joining Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci on tour in support of the album. The Killers News reports that bassist Jake Blanton and guitarist Ted Sablay, who both have longstanding relationships with the band, will fill in for them on the road.