The VMAs bring weird people together. Later this evening, Rod Stewart will perform a “reimagined” version of his 1978 hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” with DNCE, but probably the most bizarre team-up of the evening is Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert. The Philadelphia rapper made a surprise appearance during the end of Sheeran’s performance of “Shape Of You,” and they then teamed up to take on Uzi’s recent hit “XO Tour Llif3″ for some reason. Watch below.