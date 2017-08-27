Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” Video

People have already had a lot of thoughts about Taylor Swift’s Reputation lead single “Look What You Made Me Do.” And, thanks to the preview she shared on Friday, people have already had a lot of thoughts about the music video too. But now the full Joseph Kahn-directed clip, which sees Taylor rising from the dead as a badass snake queen and features a post-script involving various Taylor Swift personas, has finally debuted during the VMAs broadcast on MTV. So you can watch it below, and expect many #takes to follow.

Reputation is out 11/10 via Big Machine.