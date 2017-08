Lorde brought some serious Lorde dancing to the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California tonight. She took the stage at the Forum to perform the Melodrama cut “Homemade Dynamite,” and you couldn’t even tell that she had the flu. Watch below.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017