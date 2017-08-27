Watch Miley Cyrus Sing “Younger Now” With Elderly Backup Dancers And Interpolate Link Wray At The 2017 VMAs
The last two times Miley Cyrus performed at the MTV Video Music Awards were extremely memorable: In 2013, she twerked alongside Robin Thicke in a Beetlejuice suit while rocking a foam finger, and in 2015, she surprise-released her Dead Petz album with the Flaming Lips. Two years later, she’s about to unveil Younger Now, an album that seems to be a straightforwardly rootsy pop-rock reboot, and she returned to the VMAs to sing its title track. The performance, at least, contained some of Cyrus’ signature spark. In front of a line full of elderly backup dancers, she delivered an impressive vocal performance and interpolated Link Wray’s “Rumble.” Watch the performance below.