Last month, M.C. Taylor announced Hallelujah Anyhow, the follow-up to Hiss Golden Messenger’s 2016 LP Heart Like A Levee. And today, he’s sharing two tracks from it: “Domino (Time Will Tell),” a rollicking meditation on life on the road, and the hopeful album closer “When The Wall Comes Down.” Listen to both below.

Hallelujah Anyhow is out 9/22 on Merge.