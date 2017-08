Earlier this year, D.R.A.M. released a new track, “Gilligan,” with A$AP Rocky and Juicy J — they debuted it at a Coachella afterparty — and today it’s gotten a great video to go along with it that serves up a lot of butt in a surreal, bright ’60s supermarket setting by way of a television in a staid suburban household. The video was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen. Check it out below.