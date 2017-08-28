Deerhoof Release Mountain Moves Early As Pay-What-You-Want Benefit

Twitchy art-punk veterans Deerhoof were all set to release their new album Mountain Moves next week, but they’ve made an unexpected move instead. The album, it turns out, is out right now on Bandcamp, and the band are donating 100% of its proceeds to the Emergent Fund, a grassroots nonprofit that provides resources to communities of color who are facing discrimination in the Trump era.

Deerhoof’s new album is heavy on collabs, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “I Will Spite Survive” (with Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner), “Your Dystopic Creation Doesn’t Fear You” (with rapper Awkwafina), and “Come Down Here And Say That” (with former Stereolab co-leader Lætitia Sadier). The album also features people like Juana Molina and Xenia Rubinos. It was briefly streaming at Bandcamp, but now it’s not.

Pay what you want to buy Mountain Moves at Bandcamp.