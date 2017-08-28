Watch Jason Isbell’s Loose, Fun Tiny Desk Concert

Earlier this summer, Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit released the searching, erudite The Nashville Sound, one of the best albums that anyone has yet given us in 2017. And now he and the 400 Unit — which includes his wife, the singer-songwriter Amanda Shires — have stopped by the NPR offices to play a deeply enjoyable Tiny Desk Concert. In that office, Isbell and his band played loose, ramshackle versions of three songs from The Nashville Sound, including “Chaos & Clothes,” the one that’s supposedly about Ryan Adams and Mandy Moore’s divorce. They also spent a fair amount of time fucking around and telling jokes, and they invited an audience member up to play guitar on “Last Of My Kind.” Watch it all below.

The Nashville Sound is out now on Isbell’s own Southeastern label.