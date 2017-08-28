People Keep Stealing Liam Gallagher’s Clothes When He’s Onstage

It’s a good thing Liam Gallagher has a solo album coming out because he’s going to need to purchase a new wardrobe. Back in July, the once (and future?) Oasis singer lamented on Twitter that his parkas had been stolen backstage during his performance at Glastonbury. And according to his latest outburst, it happened again at this past weekend’s Reading Festival, though this time the thief walked away with his sunglasses. He had particularly harsh words for the shades-stealer: “I hope you die you cunt,” he wrote, adding, “I guess it’s karma for stealing the show.” View both of his characteristically uncouth dispatches below.

To the cunt who stole my stone island parkas from my hotel room while I was playing Glastonbury hand them over all will be forgiven LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 1, 2017