South Korean Man Fined For Spreading Rumor That Dr. Dre Will Marry Late President’s Widow

Nowadays, everybody wanna talk like they got something to say. But nothing comes out when they move their lips — just a bunch of gibberish. And motherfuckers act like Dr. Dre is planning to marry the 95-year-old former first lady of South Korea.

Lee Hee-ho’s late husband Kim Dae-jung was president of South Korea from 1998 to 2003, and he won the Nobel Peace Prize for encouraging friendly relations with North Korea. And now some guy in South Korea has been fined for spreading the rumor that Lee Hee-ho was going to marry Dr. Dre.

The BBC reports that an unnamed 73-year-old South Korean man has been found guilty of “violating the honour of the deceased and the bereaved.” The man was apparently claiming that the rumored marriage was a scam to launder “slush funds” that apparently belonged to the former president. He’s been ordered to pay five million in South Korean won, or about $4,400.