Tricky – “Running Wild” (Feat. Mina Rose)

The shadowy trip-hop pioneer Tricky is getting ready to release his new album Ununiform, which will, at least according to Tricky, return him to the flickering, meditative sound of his early records. We’ve posted first single “The Only Way,” as well as “When We Die,” on which Tricky reunited with his Maxinquaye-era collaborator Martina Topley-Bird. And now he’s also shared “Running Wild,” a relatively smooth and chilly song that features Mina Rose, a young London singer who will be part of Tricky’s touring band. Check it out below.

<a href="http://tricky.bandcamp.com/album/running-wild" target="_blank">Running Wild by Tricky feat. Mina Rose</a>

Ununiform is out 9/22 on False Idols/!K7.