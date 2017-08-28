The Weeknd Didn’t Show Up To The VMAs Because He Didn’t Feel Like It

The Weeknd was supposed to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards last night, where he was also up for four awards. The telecast ended without a single appearance from Abel Tesfaye or any explanation for his absence, but as it turns out, the explanation is pretty simple: TMZ reports that he’s been on the road for a while and is feeling pretty fatigued and just didn’t feel like coming to the VMAs. He’s supposed to head out on tour again next week, but maybe he’ll take a cue from Selena Gomez’s other famous flame and decide to take a break instead.