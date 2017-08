Thawing Dawn, the debut solo album from Parquet Courts co-frontman Andrew Savage, is set to arrive in October. We’ve already heard one song, the driving, country-fried “Winter In The South,” and now he’s shared another. Despite the motion implied in its title, new track “Wild, Wild, Wild Horses” is more sedate, pegged somewhere between a ballad and a dirge, leaving the galloping to the breathless infatuation in Savage’s lyrics. Listen below.

Thawing Dawn is out 10/13 on Dull Tools.