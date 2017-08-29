The National – “Day I Die” Video

The National will finally, at long last, release their new album Sleep Well Beast next week. (It’s great. We just ran a big feature on it.) But first, they’re sharing one more advance track, the gorgeous and uptempo future classic “Day I Die.” It arrives with a video by Casey Reas that pieces together time-lapse photos from the band’s soundcheck at Le Centquatre in Paris last June, essentially compressing hours of rehearsal into five minutes. The resulting imagery is nearly as pretty and energizing as the song. Watch below.

Sleep Well Beast is out 9/8 on 4AD. The band has also announced some events for release week. In addition to playing the album in full on a livestream from Philadelphia the night of 9/5, they’re playing Colbert on 9/7, doing an album release show at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom on 9/8, and appearing on CBS This Morning – Saturday on 9/9.