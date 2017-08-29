Pile – “Texas” Video

Pile’s latest album A Hairshirt Of Purpose came out earlier this year on Exploding In Sound Records and “Texas” was its lead single. It’s a twitchy rock and roll song that showcases Pile at their very best, and today the band debuted a video to accompany it. The animator Adric Giles directed the clip, and Pile’s Rick Maguire shared a brief explanation of why he chose to illustrate “Texas” in this way.

The song is about the five gyres of trash floating in the ocean, I like to think that this little character symbolizes the collective unconscious running from that reality, but I guess it also represents the running against the current that pulls you towards the accumulation of trash. Yin and Yang or something. Plus, I’ve always dug animation. Thanks Adric.

Watch below and read a Q&A with Pile here.

Tour dates:

09/20 Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

09/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse

09/22 Louisville, KY @ Cropped Out

09/23 Cincinnati OH @ Midpoint Music Fest

09/24 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

09/26 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

09/27 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen w/ Bad History Month & Longface

09/28 Dekalb, IL @ House Cafe

09/29 Madison, WI @ University of Madison WI

09/30 Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Call

10/02 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/03 Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s

10/04 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

10/05 Burlington, VT @ Club Metronome

10/06 Portsmouth, NH @ 3s Artspace w/ Rick Rude & Greed Island

12/08 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

12/10 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus *

12/11 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage *

12/12 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *

12/13 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

12/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

12/15 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

12/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

* w/ Converge