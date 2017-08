Over the past few years, multinational dream-pop combo Yumi Zouma have proven themselves to be masters of wistful exhilaration and melancholy drift. “Persephone,” the latest advance single from their upcoming album Willowbank, errs on the exhilarating side. It’s an brisk, breathy disco-pop mirage that has just improved my mood exponentially. Listen below.

Willowbank is out 10/6 on Cascine. Pre-order it from the label or Bandcamp.