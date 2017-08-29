Watch Coldplay Perform New Song “Houston #1,” Dedicated To Those Affected By Flooding

On Friday, Coldplay were scheduled to play a show in Houston, but because of the imminent arrival of Hurricane Harvey, they had to cancel. Last night, the band played Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. At every Coldplay show, there’s a bit where they head out to a smaller stage, deep in the crowd, to play a short acoustic set. And during that part of the show last night, they took the opportunity to debut a new song called “Houston #1,” which they wrote over the weekend and dedicated to the people affected by the flooding. It’s the band’s version of an old-school country song, and it’s about as simple and plainspoken as a Coldplay song can get. Before playing it, Chris Martin said that they’d never play the song again. Coldplay have posted professional-grade video of the song, and you can check it out below.