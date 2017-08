Ariel Pink is releasing a new album, Dedicated To Bobby Jameson, next month — read our recent interview with him — and today the B-side to its lead single, “Another Weekend,” has surfaced. It’s called “Ode To The Goat (Thank You)” and you can listen to it below.

The “Another Weekend” 7″ is out now via Mexican Summer. Dedicated To Bobby Jameson is out 9/15.